 Supreme Court questions CBI, ED over delay in probe into financial scams : The Tribune India

Supreme Court questions CBI, ED over delay in probe into financial scams

Bench seeks to know by Monday how many financial scams under their investigation came to logical conclusions

Supreme Court questions CBI, ED over delay in probe into financial scams

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, January 5

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate for delay in concluding probes into various financial scams, saying they needed to change the system

“In my experience, whenever there is a financial scam and CBI or ED comes into picture, there is a delay. It takes years together. Then, default bail and all other things… How many financial scams has it come to a logical end?,” a Bench led by Justice MR Shah asked.

Noting that in most of the cases, the money went to tax havens, the Bench said the scamsters would be enjoying the money in the UK or the US.

“You need to change the system so far as public money is concerned. These are all poor people. We want result, counsel. Not that we are doing this, we are doing that,” it said.

The remarks from the Bench came after the CBI counsel sought time to the agency’s reply to a PIL filed by Pinak Pani Mohanty seeking a probe into the chit fund scam spread over West Bengal, Tripura, Assam and Odisha involving collection of nearly Rs 10,000 crore from poor people many of whom have committed suicide. The top court had issued notice on the petition in October last year.

The Bench -- – which also included Justice CT Ravikumar – sought to know by Monday how many financial scams under their investigation came to logical conclusions.

“Only those persons who have lost their hard-earned money know! We will have it on Monday,” it said, cautioning the agencies that there shall be no further adjournments.

“Some matters need to be given priority. This is an important matter of a chit fund…Be serious. Tell your officers to be more vigilant,” it said, directing them to hand over copies of their replies to amicus curiae Gaurav Agrawal by Saturday.

“Hundreds of crores of investors’ money is involved. The CBI and the state should put in efforts and get back as much money as they can…They have no time to consider the cases of poor persons… After this investigation has been taken over by the CBI, what amount has been repaid? Show us?”

As the CBI counsel said he will put on record how the scheme was working, the Bench said, “We want money. It’s their (investors’) money. We can’t wait for 10 years, 20 years, 30 years. They (the accused) might be in jail but they are enjoying the money! They are fighting the litigation with this money,” it said.

“You might have been overburdened… you might have a shortage of staff… you don’t have a formulated establishment… All CBI officers are on deputation from other departments and they are here either from the excise department or from the customs department who know nothing about investigation. I also represented the CBI. So I know everything! I was there for five- and-a-half-year. Every time some reply has to be filed, it has to go through the director. Small things also take time. You have to change the system,” said Justice Shah.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

3
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

4
World

Canada bans foreigners from buying property after surge in its prices

5
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools till January 8

6
Punjab

Live bomb shell found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh

7
Nation

Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi woman being dragged for 12 km surfaces, 5 accused charged with culpable homicide

8
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

9
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

10
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Don't Miss

View All
Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?
Trending

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Top News

Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa

Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa

The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...

Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact

Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...

2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of boiler tube leak

2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault

The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...

Delhi Police arrest sixth person in Kanjhawala accident case

Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case

The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...

Watch first visuals of the five men accused in Delhi car horror

Watch first visuals of the five accused in Delhi car horror


Cities

View All

Racket involved in pilfering wheat meant for Atta-Dal scheme busted

Racket involved in pilfering wheat meant for Atta-Dal scheme busted

Bearing the brunt of cold

Snatchers on prowl, car agency employee among three fall prey

Drive for 3rd dose of polio vax

Parking lot unused, haphazard parking creates chaos

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

IAF Heritage Centre set for Jan 31 takeoff

IAF Heritage Centre set for Jan 31 takeoff

Status quo on GMSH chemist shop No. 6

High drama witnessed at GMSH chemist shop

Action against 2 liquor vends for flouting norms

Chandigarh extends winter break in schools

Watch first visuals of the five men accused in Delhi car horror

Watch first visuals of the five accused in Delhi car horror

Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon

5 officials suspended after mobile phones recovered from Delhi's Mandoli jail

Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case

MCD mayoral election today, AAP-BJP spar over nomination of presiding officer

4 injured in clash between 2 groups in Malsian, 25 booked

4 injured in clash between 2 groups in Malsian, 25 booked

Juvenile among 3 held for murder

3 bike-borne robbers nabbed

1st phase of laying of sewer line in Nakodar yet to meet its deadline

Duped 2 months ago, retd Army officer awaits FIR

Body exchanged, cremated; youth’s kin ransack hospital

Body exchanged, cremated; youth’s kin ransack hospital

CM visits air terminal site

Child thrown into gutter, dies

PPCB seals dyeing machines at 22 units for excess effluent discharge

Congress activists up in arms

Graft case: Chargesheet filed against welfare officer

Graft case: Chargesheet filed against welfare officer

Farmers make free passage for commuters at toll plazas

Harjinder bags gold in weightlifting c'ship

Truck operators call off protest

Bathinda, Patiala academies in final