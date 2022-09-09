Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking Nupur Sharma’s arrest

New Delhi, September 9
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking directions to the authorities to arrest suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad.
“This may sound simple and innocuous but it has far-reaching consequences. The court should circumspect while issuing directions. We would suggest you withdraw it,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit told petitioner advocate Abu Sohel.
As Sohel withdrew his petition, the Bench ordered it to be “dismissed as withdrawn”.
Sohel – who wanted implementation of the top court’s directions in Tehseen Ponnawalla’s case on measures to check mob lynching – alleged that no action has been taken against Sharma by the police despite several complaints against her.
“Sharma’s undesirable words have caused huge unrest and uproar in the country and across the globe and tarnished the image of our great nation,” he submitted.
