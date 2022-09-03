Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on J&K militancy-hit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 2

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking direction to the government to rehabilitate Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs, including those who migrated since 1990 from Kashmir to other parts of India due to terrorism.

A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai, however, gave liberty to advocate Barun Kumar Sinha, representing the petitioner NGO, to approach the Central government and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with the grievances.

The petitioner NGO — We The Citizens – had demanded that a special investigation team (SIT) be set up to identify the perpetrators who abetted the “genocide” of Hindus and Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir from 1989 to 2003 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre and J&K should prosecute the accused on the basis of the report of the SIT, it said, while alleging that those who migrated from Kashmir by leaving behind their immovable properties had been living the life of refugees in other parts of India. It pressed for a census of Hindus and Sikhs of J&K residing in different parts of India. It also demanded to declare sale of all properties after the exodus in January 1990 as null and void.

#jammu #supreme court