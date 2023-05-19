Supreme Court refuses to lift stay on Bihar caste survey

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the Patna High Court’s order suspending the Bihar Government decision to conduct a caste survey in the state, saying it needed to examine if the exercise was a census in the garb of a survey.

“We are making it clear that this is not a case where we can grant you interim relief,” a Bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Rajesh Bindal told counsel Shyam Divan who represented the Bihar Government. A lot of documents showed the exercise was a census only, it said, posting the Bihar Government’s appeal for hearing on July 14. “The High Court has gone into it and said stop for now. The High Court had flagged data privacy issues,” it said.

The first round of caste survey in Bihar was conducted between January 7 and 21. The second round started on April 15 and was supposed to continue till May 15. However, the Patna High Court ordered suspension of the caste survey on May 4. “Prima facie, we are of the opinion that the state has no power to carry out a caste-based survey — in the manner in which it is fashioned now — which would amount to a census, thus impinging upon the legislative power of the Union Parliament,” the High Court said.

Noting that the government’s intention was to share data from the survey with leaders of different parties in the state Assembly, the HC said it raised the larger question of the right to privacy, which the Supreme Court has held to be a facet of right to life.

Divan contended that the High Court was completely at error as the current exercise was not a census but only a voluntary survey. The top court, however, asked Bihar to present its case before the High Court (on July 3).