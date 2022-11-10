Supreme Court refuses to take up urgently plea seeking ban on stubble-burning

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 10

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to take up urgently a plea seeking ban on stubble-burning.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud told advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, “So the ban will help it? Some matters courts can look into and some they cannot since they are not judicially amenable. We have heard you and it won’t be taken up now.”

#supreme court