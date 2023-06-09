Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of slain gangster Sanjeev Jeeva’s wife for anticipatory bail to attend husband’s last rites

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to urgently list an anticipatory bail plea of the wife of slain gangster Sanjiv Maheshwari Jeeva—shot dead on Lucknow court premises on June 7 – to attend his last rites, saying there was no urgency as funeral had already taken place.

A Vacation Bench led by Justice Aniruddha Bose turned down her plea for urgent listing after the Uttar Pradesh Government counsel pointed out that petitioner Payal Maheshwari was constantly changing her stand.

Initially, she had sought permission to attend the funeral; but now wanted interim protection from coercive action by the police, Uttar Pradesh Additional Advocate General Garima Prashad said. The state had given permission to Maheshwari to attend the funeral but she did not, Prashad said, adding, “The one seeking permission is also a history sheeter. We know how it works. We had already given permission to attend but she did not attend.”

The Bench posted her plea for hearing after the summer vacation.

Jeeva—a close associate of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari—was shot dead on the premises of a Lucknow court on Wednesday, June 7. Reportedly He was an accused in the murder of BJP leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi.

The alleged assailant, identified as Vijay Yadav (24), a resident of Jaunpur district, was caught on the spot after the shooting took place right outside a courtroom at around 4 pm, police said. Eyewitnesses said the assailant was dressed as a lawyer and fired around six shots. Yadav allegedly opened fire when Jeeva (48) was brought to the court for hearing in a case killing him on the spot.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

