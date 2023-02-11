Supreme Court regains full strength as Centre notifies two more judges

New Delhi, February 10
After a gap of nine months, the Supreme Court is all set to function with its full sanctioned strength of 34 judges as the Centre on Friday notified the appointment of two more judges.
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to announce the latest appointments and congratulated the newly appointed judges — Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Aravind Kumar.
The notification came 10 days after the six-member Supreme Court Collegium led by CJI DY Chandrachud recommended elevation of Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar as judges of the top court. They are expected to take oath on Monday.
The Supreme Court — which has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges — is currently functioning with 32 judges. Last time, the top court had its full strength was on May 9 last year when Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice JB Pardiwala took oath. However, the very next day Justice Vineet Saran retired, bringing the working strength of the top court to 33 judges.
While the Collegium’s resolution for the elevation of Justice Bindal was unanimous, Justice Joseph had expressed his reservations to the elevation of Justice Kumar on the grounds that his name could be considered at a later stage, the top court announced on its website. Justice Bindal stood at serial number 2 in the combined all-India-seniority of high court judges, while Justice Kumar was at number 26.
Justice Bindal was appointed as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 22, 2006, and went on to become the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court on October 11, 2021. He is the senior-most judge hailing from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Justice Kumar was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court on June 26, 2009, and as a permanent judge on December 7, 2012. He was elevated as Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court on October 13, 2021. Justice Kumar is the second senior-most judge hailing from the Karnataka High Court.
34 judges in all
- Allahabad HC CJ Rajesh Bindal, hailing from Punjab and Haryana HC, and Gujarat HC CJ Aravind Kumar are expected to take oath as SC judges on Monday
- With these 2 appointments, the SC will work with its full sanctioned strength of 34
