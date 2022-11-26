Supreme Court rejects NIA plea against bail to Teltumbde

New Delhi, November 25
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition of the NIA challenging the Bombay High Court’s order granting bail to activist Anand Teltumbde in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.
“We will not interfere…Dismissed,” a Bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said. The Bench, however, clarified that the high court’s observations in its bail order would not have any bearing on the trial. The Bombay HC had granted bail to Teltumbde, saying there was no evidence to show that he was a member of the CPI (Maoist).
