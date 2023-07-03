Supreme Court reopens today, to take up petitions on Manipur violence

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 2

As the Supreme Court (SC) reopens on Monday with a reduced strength after summer vacation, several important cases, including petitions on the Manipur violence, are likely to be taken up for hearing.

Heard 2,000 cases during vacation During the summer vacation, the Supreme Court took up hearing of over 2,000 cases, including bail plea of social activist Teesta Setalvad, and disposed of over 700 of them

A Bench, led by CJI DY Chandrachud, will hear petitions on the Manipur violence, including a plea of an NGO seeking Army protection for the minority Kuki tribals and action against groups attacking them.

The top court is expected to take up a PIL seeking guidelines to deal with suicide by married men subjected to domestic violence and constitution of a ‘National Commission for Men’ to protect their interests. It is also likely to hear a petition by the sister of slain gangster-turned-politicians Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf seeking constitution of a commission to probe into their extra judicial killings.

Due to the retirement of three judges — Justice KM Joseph, Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice V Ramasubramanian — during the summer vacation, the Supreme Court’s strength has reduced to 31 against the sanctioned strength of 34. With the retirement of Justice Krishna Murari on July 8, the top court’s effective strength will further come down to 30.

After the retirement of Justice Joseph and Justice Rastogi, the composition of the five-member Collegium led by CJI Chandrachud has also changed as two senior judges Justice BR Gavai and Surya Kant have joined it.

The top court has notified the setting up of a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by the CJI to hear four cases from July 12, including one relating to a legal question — whether the state instrumentalities can change eligibility rules after a selection process for a public employment has begun. Besides the CJI, the Constitution Bench would include Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Justice PS Narasimha, Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Manoj Misra. A fresh procedure for mentioning of cases for their urgent listing and hearing would also come into effect on Monday.