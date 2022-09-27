Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas challenging Centre's 10 per cent EWS quota

New Delhi, September 27
The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) persons in admissions and government jobs.
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit reserved the verdict on the legal question of whether the EWS quota violated the basic structure of the Constitution after hearing a battery of senior lawyers, including Attorney General KK Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the marathon hearing that lasted for six-and-a-half days.
