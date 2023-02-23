Supreme Court says no to Uddhav Thackeray faction's suggestion on disqualification

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 22

The Supreme Court Wednesday turned down the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s suggestion to decide the disqualification proceedings against Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and MLAs of his camp, saying it can’t assume the role of the Speaker.

Serious implications Now, the question is, should the court enter the area of Speaker, and if it assumes the role of the Speaker then it will have very serious ramifications. SC Bench

“Right or wrong, this is the system we have assumed as ‘We the People’. Can a court try to breach this system? Should the court enter that area? This is an area which is worrying us,” a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said, adding that the top court deciding disqualification proceedings will have “serious ramifications”.

The Thackeray faction had on Tuesday insisted that the court decide the disqualification proceedings as that was the only way to “uphold the democratic spirit of the Constitution”. On behalf of the Thackeray faction, Sibal told the Bench that in parliamentary democracy, the political party was supreme.

“It’s a very significant point you (Sibal) have made that they (Shinde faction) are elected representatives of the Shiv Sena and their behaviour must be dictated by the party. Now, the question is, should the court enter the area of Speaker, and if it assumes the role of the Speaker then it will have very serious ramifications,” the Bench noted. It will resume the hearing on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the top court had told the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena that the Speaker of a House functions like a tribunal in matters related to defection under the anti-defection law.

Sibal said this court had held that illegality could not be allowed to be continued even for a day.