 Supreme Court seeks details from all HCs about criminal cases pending for over five years against lawmakers : The Tribune India

Supreme Court seeks details from all HCs about criminal cases pending for over five years against lawmakers

PIL is seeking a life ban on politicians from contesting elections upon conviction in criminal cases

Supreme Court seeks details from all HCs about criminal cases pending for over five years against lawmakers

Photo for representation. — iStock

PTI

New Delhi, October 10

The Supreme Court on Monday asked all the high courts to furnish the details of criminal cases pending for over five years against MPs and MLAs and steps taken for their speedy disposal.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli also modified its August 10, 2021 order by which it had said judicial officers, who are holding trial of cases against lawmakers, should not be changed without prior permission of the court.

The top court took note of the submission of amicus curiae senior advocate Vijay Hansaria that a lot of applications are being filed by judicial officers seeking permission to be relieved of the charge of the special court, as they have been promoted or transferred.

The bench modified the order dated August 10, 2021 and said the chief justice of a high court will be at liberty to order transfer of such judicial officers.

“All the High Courts shall file an affidavit indicating the number of criminal cases pending against MP/MLAs for more than five years and steps taken for their speedy disposal. The affidavits shall be filed within four weeks,” the court said.

The bench was hearing a 2016 PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay which, besides seeking a life ban on politicians from contesting elections upon conviction in criminal cases, sought expeditious trial of accused lawmakers and setting up of special courts for the purpose across the country.

Hansaria, assisted by advocate Sneha Kalita, said special courts are needed for speedy disposal of criminal cases against law makers as the number of cases against them are on the rise despite several directions of the court.

The bench asked Hansaria to file a note as to what directions he wants to be passed and it would consider issuing certain directions on the next date.

In August, the top court had agreed to consider the PIL which sought a lifetime disqualification of an elected representative following conviction in a criminal case.

It had taken note of the submission that there existed a “glaring disparity” in the law concerning disqualification of lawmakers after their conviction in criminal cases under the Representation of the People Act compared to other citizens who are employed in government services.

The top court has been passing a slew of directions from time-to-time on the plea filed by Upadhyay for ensuring expeditious trial of cases against lawmakers and speedy investigation by the CBI and other agencies.

On August 10 last year, the top court had curtailed the power of the state prosecutors and ruled that they cannot withdraw prosecution against lawmakers under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) without the prior sanction of the high courts.

It had expressed strong displeasure over the non-filing of requisite status reports by the Centre and its agencies like the CBI, and indicated it would set up a special bench in the top court to monitor criminal cases against politicians.

The apex court order had come after Hansaria pointed out that states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Karnataka have sought to withdraw criminal cases against politicians by using section 321 of the CrPC which empowers prosecutors to withdraw cases.

The top court had directed that no prosecution against a sitting or former MP or MLA shall be withdrawn without the leave of the high court in the respective suo-motu writ petitions registered in pursuance of its order.

The high courts are requested to examine the withdrawals, whether pending or disposed of since September 16, 2020 in the light of guidelines laid down by this court, it had said.

In another important direction, it ordered that judges of special courts hearing cases against the MPs and MLAs will not be transferred until further orders.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

2
Punjab

Where is Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend arrested from Mumbai

4
Nation

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

5
Haryana

Will ensure Sonepat firm's drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation

6
Nation

UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday

7
Himachal

Asia's pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab

8
Amritsar

Kangaroo care enhances bonding between fathers & their infants: Experts

9
Nation

Bar Council of India flays bid to malign Supreme Court judge ahead of elevation

10
World Russia-Ukraine War

Russia launches biggest air strikes since start of Ukraine war in revenge for Crimea bridge

Don't Miss

View All
In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Top News

Putin accuses Ukraine of Crimea bridge blast; calls it terrorism

Russia launches biggest air strikes since start of Ukraine war in revenge for Crimea bridge

Attacks across Ukrainian cities during Monday rush hour; Zel...

Avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine, India tells its citizens

Avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine, India tells its citizens

Advisory comes hours after Russia carried out strikes agains...

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI’s “circulation” method for appointing judges

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI's “circulation” method for appointing judges

The Collegium said Justices DY Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazee...

Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Akhilesh Yadav announces his father's demise

Mulayam Singh Yadav: In success or failure, always ‘Netaji’ to his supporters

Mulayam Singh Yadav: In success or failure, always 'Netaji' to his supporters

Doughty fighter who spawned Uttar Pradesh’s most powerful po...


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Kangaroo care enhances bonding between fathers & their infants: Experts

Youth attacked with weapons, dies

Swachh rankings: Local Bodies Minister appreciates services of sanitation workers

IED under SI's car: Suspect brought on production warrant

‘False cases being filed against youths’

'False cases being filed against Punjab youths'

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

President unveils new sectt; gives city green projects

More Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 3.4 cr at French, UK auctions

44 vendors clear dues in Chandigarh, 2.5K may lose licence

Sector 61, 63 residents stuck with Mohali pin codes

Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

Delhi building collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 3

Religious conversion event: Delhi Police to question ex-minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday

Police register FIR against organisers for ‘hate speech’ event in Delhi; VHP says ‘laughable’

CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case

Rita Bawa murder case: Punjab and Haryana HC upholds conviction and life term of three accused

Rita Bawa murder case: Punjab and Haryana HC upholds conviction and life term of three accused

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

No outreach staff, only 35 listed with Kapurthala women rehab

Jalandhar: Over 3K run half-marathon in Bhagat Singh's remembrance

Sexagenarian hit by speeding tractor, killed

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

Metal factory blast near Dehlon: Owner among two booked

Disruption in water supply troubles Dugri residents

Cyber criminals posing as relatives from Canada dupe Ludhiana resident of Rs 2.7 lakh

Paddy yield estimated to go down in Ludhiana district as dwarf disease, rain hit crop

Punjab Congress holds state-wide protest, demands dismissal of minister Sarari

Punjab Congress holds state-wide protest, demands dismissal of minister Sarari

Trees chopped at New Leela Bhawan in Patiala, MC to lodge FIR

Now, non-teaching employees of Punjabi University threaten stir