Supreme Court seeks National Medical Commission reply on fee diktat for private colleges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 5

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice on a petition challenging the validity of the National Medical Commission’s decision mandating the fee of 50 per cent seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities to be on a par with that charged by government medical colleges in that state and UT.

A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud asked the NMC to respond in two weeks to the petition filed by the Association of Health Sciences Institutes (AHSI).

The petition challenges the NMC office memorandum (OM), which mandates that 50 per cent of the seats in private medical colleges “should be on a par with the fee in the government medical colleges of a particular state. The benefit of such a fee structure would be first made available to those candidates who have availed of government quota seats but limited to the extent of 50 per cent of the total sanctioned strength of the respective medical college/deemed university, the OM further stipulated.

Validity questioned

The validity of NMC’s decision mandating fee of 50% seats in private medical colleges to be on a par with that in government colleges challenged. The SC has asked the NMC to respond in two weeks.