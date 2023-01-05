Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order to hold UP poll without OBC quota

New Delhi, January 4
The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday stayed the Allahabad High Court’s verdict directing the Uttar Pradesh Government to hold urban local body elections in the state without reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), saying it wouldn’t be correct to hold polls without quota.
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also directed a panel appointed by the state government to decide the OBC quota related issues for the local body polls by March 31.
