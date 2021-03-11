Supreme Court stays Delhi High Court order appointing CoA to run IOA

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 18

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Delhi High Court’s order appointing a Committee of Administrators (CoA) headed by Justice AR Dave (retd) to run the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The stay order came from a Bench led by CJI NV Ramana after the Centre and the IOA moved the Supreme Court against the high court's order.

The Bench posted the matter for August 22.

The top court ordered status quo, meaning that the CoA can’t take over the functions of the IOA, which is a member of the International Olympic Association.

Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta submitted that CoA is considered to be third party by international sports regulatory bodies and the Delhi High Court order appointing CoA to take over the functions of the IOA could result in India getting debarred from participating in international sporting events, including Olympics.

The Centre’s move comes close on the heels of FIFA’s decision to suspend AIFF in view of the top court's order to appoint a CoA to run the affairs of the AIFF.

On Wednesday, the top court had asked the Centre to take proactive steps to resolve the impasse even as the latter said it was in active consultation with FIFA.

FIFA’s decision to suspend AIFF has put a question mark on the Under-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled to be held in India in October.