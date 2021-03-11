Supreme Court stays Delhi High Court order appointing CoA to run IOA

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, August 18
The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Delhi High Court’s order appointing a Committee of Administrators (CoA) headed by Justice AR Dave (retd) to run the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
The stay order came from a Bench led by CJI NV Ramana after the Centre and the IOA moved the Supreme Court against the high court's order.
The Bench posted the matter for August 22.
The top court ordered status quo, meaning that the CoA can’t take over the functions of the IOA, which is a member of the International Olympic Association.
Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta submitted that CoA is considered to be third party by international sports regulatory bodies and the Delhi High Court order appointing CoA to take over the functions of the IOA could result in India getting debarred from participating in international sporting events, including Olympics.
The Centre’s move comes close on the heels of FIFA’s decision to suspend AIFF in view of the top court's order to appoint a CoA to run the affairs of the AIFF.
On Wednesday, the top court had asked the Centre to take proactive steps to resolve the impasse even as the latter said it was in active consultation with FIFA.
FIFA’s decision to suspend AIFF has put a question mark on the Under-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled to be held in India in October.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...