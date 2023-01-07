Supreme Court stays HC order on Assam-Meghalaya pact

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 6

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Meghalaya High Court order that had put on hold a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya for settling a long-standing boundary dispute.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud issued the stay order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and lawyers for Assam and Meghalaya governments submitted that the HC order was coming in the way of finding an amicable solution to the problem.

The Bench, which also included Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala, took note of the submissions that some of the areas covered under the MoU were not getting benefits of development schemes due to the old border dispute. The boundary between the two states has not been altered due to the MoU, the Bench was told.

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma had on March 29, 2022 signed an MoU in the presence of Amit Shah for demarcating the boundary in six locations along the 884.9 km border.