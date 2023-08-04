Supreme Court stays HC order suspending Andaman chief secretary, imposing fine on LG

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 4

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Calcutta High Court order suspending Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra in a contempt of court case, saying it was “a little extreme”.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also stayed the High Court's order imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Andaman and Nicobar Islands Union Territory Lieutenant Governor Admiral DK Joshi, who allegedly failed to comply with an earlier order of the HC on releasing benefits to workers.

The High Court had also asked them to appear before it on the next date of hearing.

"You must have something really drastic for such an order to be passed ... We will stay these two directions and list it next week. the suspension and fine is a little extreme," said the CJI.

The high court had ordered that the next senior most officer in the UT Administration shall take over and discharge the functions of the Chief Secretary.

The order staying the August 3 order of the high court came after Attorney General R Venkataramani mentioned the matter for urgent hearing.

"Vikramjit, you must have riled up the judges to get this order,” the Bench told Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, who represented the Union Territory Administration of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Issuing notice on the petition against the high court’s order, it posted the matter for hearing on August 11.

Noting that the two high functionaries (Lt Governor Admiral DK Joshi and Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra) made a 'mockery' of the contempt of court proceedings initiated against them, the Calcutta High Court Division Bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha and Justice Bibhas Ranjan De had directed them to appear before it on the next date of hearing on August 17.

The HC had asked the LG to appear via virtual mode while the Chief Secretary was ordered to be personally present before it on August 17.

"They shall show cause as to why they should not be committed to prison for having committed contempt of court as already found against them," the bench had made it clear.

They had allegedly failed to implement the high court’s December 19, 2022 order awarding a higher pay to around 4,000 Daily Rated Mazdoors (DRMs). The UT authorities were directed to release hiked dearness allowances -- pending since 2017 -- to DRMs.

