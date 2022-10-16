Supreme Court suspends Bombay High Court order acquitting Delhi University ex-prof in Maoist links case

New Delhi, October 15
The Supreme Court on Saturday suspended the Bombay High Court order acquitting former Delhi University (DU) professor GN Saibaba and others in a Maoist links case, saying the merits of the case was not considered while granting them the relief.
The top court rejected Saibaba’s request to order his release from jail due to his disability and health conditions and put him under house arrest after the Maharashtra Government opposed the prayer, saying nowadays, there was a new tendency of “urban Naxals” to seek house arrest.
It, however, allowed Saibaba to move a fresh bail application in the case. The high court acquitted Saibaba and others in the case on Friday.
An apex court Bench of justices MR Shah and Bela M Trivedi, which sat on a non-working day to hear the matter said, “We are of the opinion that this is a fit case to exercise powers under Section 390 CrPC and to suspend the impugned judgment and order passed by the high court.”
It issued notice to Saibaba and others and sought their replies by December 8 on a plea moved by the Maharashtra Government against the high court order and stayed the release of all accused in the case from jail. It said the offences for which the accused were convicted by the trial court were very serious and against the sovereignty and integrity of the country. — PTI
40 protesting students detained
New Delhi: A section of activists and Left outfits on Saturday expressed disappointment with the SC decision to suspend the high court order acquitting GN Saibaba and urged that the wheelchair-bound former Delhi University professor be given bail for medical treatment. The police also detained around 40 students and teachers protesting at the Delhi University's Arts Faculty without permission to press for his release.
