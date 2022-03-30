Supreme Court to commence physical hearing of cases from April 4

New Delhi, March 30
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Wednesday said the Supreme Court would commence physical hearing of cases from April 4.
The announcement from the CJI came before the commencement of proceedings in the top court for the day.
"Monday and Friday we will provide links (for virtual hearing) if advocates want," Ramana said.
Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh thanked the bench for the decision.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1
The rules may be called the Union Territory of Chandigarh Em...
Question mark over stability of international order; BIMSTEC cooperation need of the hour: PM
India to provide USD 1 million in aid to augment operational...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...