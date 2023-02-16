Supreme Court to consider hearing PIL seeking declaration of Ram Sethu as national heritage monument

New Delhi, February 16
The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to list for hearing a PIL filed by former Rajya Sabha lawmaker Subramanian Swamy seeking a direction to the Centre to declare the Ram Sethu as a national heritage monument.
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha took note of the submissions of the BJP leader that so far no decision had been taken on the issue and hence, the PIL be listed for hearing now.
“We will list it after the Constitution bench matters get over,” the CJI said.
A five-judge constitution bench headed by the CJI is seized of various matters, including the Delhi-Centre row over control of services in the national capital.
The top court, earlier on January 19, was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Centre was looking into the issue pertaining to declaring the Ram Sethu as a national heritage monument.
The court had asked the Centre to take a decision on the issue and granted Swamy the liberty to move before it again if he is dissatisfied and disposed of his interim application on the issue.
