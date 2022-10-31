Supreme Court to examine plea challenging Centre’s decision to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar

New Delhi, October 31
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea challenging the Centre’s decision that enables linking electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem.
A bench of Justices SK Kaul and Abhay S Oka tagged the petition filed by former major-general SG Vombatkere with a similar pending matter.
“Petitioner has drawn attention to the 2019 Aadhaar judgment to contend that only if some benefit is sought to be conferred then Aadhaar can be mandatory but not to deny rights, and the right to vote is the highest of such rights.
“Two other petitions have also been filed by him and there may be some overlapping. Thus, this requires tagging. Tag this petition with that matter," the bench said.
Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that right to vote is one of the most sacred rights and it should not be denied if an individual lacks Aadhaar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat bridge collapse toll rises to 132
After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...
'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
PM Modi to visit tragedy-struck Morbi tomorrow, Congress seeks judicial probe
The PM earlier said he had never felt the kind of pain he fe...
Enemies trying to break India's unity, need to stand firm against such attempts: PM Modi
After paying tributes to India’s first home minister Sardar ...
No deficiency in ensuring delivery of justice in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann was responding to a question on a statement by Moosewal...