Supreme Court to go paperless for Delhi Govt vs Centre case

New Delhi, September 7

It will be the first “paperless” Constitution Bench hearing the tussle between the Delhi Government and the Centre for control over bureaucracy in the Capital.

A five-judge Constitution Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud, which took up the matter today, said it would be a “green Bench” using no paper files during the hearing. IT staff of the top court were ready to train senior lawyers to enable them to function in a paperless manner, it said.

The Bench, which also included Justice MR Shah, Justice Krishna Murari, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha, tentatively agreed to commence hearing on October 11 even as it said it would fix the timeline for hearing on September 27.