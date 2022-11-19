Supreme Court to hear 10 petitions in family matters & 10 bail pleas every day

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 18

To reduce pendency of cases, the Supreme Court’s full court on Friday decided that its 13 Benches would hear 10 transfer petitions pertaining to matrimonial disputes and as many bail pleas every day.

“After having a full court (all judges) meeting, we have decided that every Bench will take up 10 transfer petitions, which are family matters, every day. As we have 13 Benches, we will be disposing of 130 cases per day and 650 per week. Before the winter vacation, which will be five weeks down the line, all transfer petitions will be disposed of,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said at the start of the day’s proceedings.

As on November 1, there were 69,781 cases pending in the top court.

During urgent mentioning of cases, the CJI said bail matters needed to be given priority as they pertained to personal liberty. “The SC Benches will also give priority to bail matters. So, 10 bail matters will be taken up every day because it’s a matter of personal liberty. And 10 transfer petitions because those are family matters. Then we will start the regular work,” Justice Chandrachud said.

Around 3,000 petitions pertaining to matrimonial cases, in which parties had sought transfer of cases to a place of their choice, were pending.

The CJI said he had decided to cut down the number of cases to be listed at the last moment in the supplementary list to reduce the burden on judges, who were often forced to peruse case files till late night.

‘Lawyer sans brief like Sachin without bat’

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up a lawyer for appearing before it without the case file, saying a lawyer without a brief was like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat. The observation was made after a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud saw a lawyer appearing before it without a copy of his brief and pulled him up for the lapse. tns

