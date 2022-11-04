Supreme Court to hear bail plea of Fortis ex-promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh today

New Delhi, November 4
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear during the day itself a plea seeking grant of interim bail to former promoter of Fortis Healthcare Ltd Malvinder Mohan Singh in view of the critical condition of his wife.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kailash Vasudev, appearing for Singh, that the plea be heard urgently as the condition of his wife is critical due to decrease in her platelet count.
The top court issued notice to the standing counsel of the Delhi government and posted the plea for hearing at 1pm.
Singh is lodged in Tihar jail in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited.
In September, the Supreme Court awarded a six-month jail term to Singh in a contempt case related to the sale of shares of Fortis to Malaysia-based IHH Healthcare.
