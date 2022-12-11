Supreme Court to hear Bilkis Bano’s plea on December 13

New Selhi: The SC is scheduled to hear on December 13 a plea filed by Bilkis Bano challenging the remission of sentence of 11 convicts in the gang rape case by the state government. PTI
Thousands part of anti-Hasina rally in Bangladesh
Dhaka: Tens of thousands of supporters of Bangladesh’s main Opposition party BNP on Saturday held a “grand rally” demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and fresh elections.
Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka
Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll
Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority
Chosen unanimously | Oath-taking tomorrow
India abstains from UN vote exempting aid from sanctions
Says terror groups have taken advantage of such carve-outs
GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana
Claim handiwork of transporters plying overloaded vehicles i...