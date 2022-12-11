Supreme Court to hear Bilkis Bano’s plea on December 13

PTI

New Selhi: The SC is scheduled to hear on December 13 a plea filed by Bilkis Bano challenging the remission of sentence of 11 convicts in the gang rape case by the state government. PTI

Thousands part of anti-Hasina rally in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Tens of thousands of supporters of Bangladesh’s main Opposition party BNP on Saturday held a “grand rally” demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and fresh elections.