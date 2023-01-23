Supreme Court to hear journalist Rana Ayyub's plea in money-laundering case on January 25

PTI

New Delhi, January 23

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear on January 25 the petition by journalist Rana Ayyub challenging the summons issued to her by a special PMLA court in Ghaziabad in a money-laundering case lodged by the ED.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices V Ramasubramanian and JB Pardiwala, posted the matter after senior advocate Vrinda Grover mentioned it.

Grover told the court that the Bench which was scheduled to hear the matter on Monday was not available, and requested the bench to post the matter for hearing later on Monday at 2pm.

"We will keep this day after tomorrow before an appropriate bench. Today will be difficult," the bench said.

On January 17, a bench led by CJI Chandrachud had agreed to consider listing the plea by Ayyub for urgent hearing after taking note of the submissions by advocate Vrinda Grover who appeared for her.

Grover had said a summons was issued by the special court in Ghaziabad against Ayyub for January 27 and, therefore, the matter be listed urgently.

In her writ petition, Ayyub has sought quashing of the proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate in Ghaziabad citing lack of jurisdiction as the alleged offence of money-laundering occurred in Mumbai.