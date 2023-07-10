Supreme Court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea on July 14

New Delhi, July 10
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the bail pleas of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on July 14 in the excise policy scam case probed by the CBI and the money laundering matter arising out of it.
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha agreed to hear the matter after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the former Delhi deputy chief minister, urged the court to take it up for hearing on grounds that his wife was seriously ill and hospitalised.
The bench said although the matter is listed for hearing on July 17, it will take it up for hearing on July 14.
Last week, Sisodia had moved the top court seeking bail in the CBI and ED cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
He has moved the apex court challenging the two orders of the Delhi High Court dismissing his bail petitions in these cases.
