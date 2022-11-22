Supreme Court to hear on Friday NIA's appeal against bail to Anand Teltumbde

New Delhi, November 22
The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday an appeal by the National Investigation Agency against the bail granted to scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.
A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, took note of the submissions by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the stay on the operation on the high court’s bail order is for a week only and the matter needed urgent hearing.
"We will hear it on Friday," the CJI told the law officer.
The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Teltumbde last Friday in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, noting that there was no evidence to show that he was an active member of the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) or had indulged in a terrorist act.
Teltumbde, 73, is the third accused of the total 16 arrested in the case to be released on bail. Poet Varavara Rao is currently out on bail on health grounds, and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj is out on regular bail.
The high court, however, had stayed its bail order for a week so that the NIA, the probe agency in the case, could approach the Supreme Court. Teltumbde will not be able to walk out of jail till then.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 killed in violence on Assam-Meghalaya border over timber-smuggling
Violence erupts after the police intercept a truck transport...
2 infiltration bids foiled in Jammu; intruder killed, another arrested
In the first incident, BSF troopers notice suspicious moveme...
India condemns recent missile launch by North Korea
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain w...
AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'thrashed' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral
He refutes BJP’s claims of selling MCD tickets