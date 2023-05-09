Supreme Court to hear on May 15 plea against Kerala High Court order on 'The Kerala Story'

New Delhi, May 9
The Supreme Court will hear on May 15 a plea against the Kerala High Court order refusing to stay the release of the controversial multilingual film ‘The Kerala Story’.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Tuesday mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.
When the bench enquired whether the high court has passed an order in the matter, Sibal said it has refused to stay the release of the film.
"We will keep it on Monday (May 15)," the bench said.
On May 5, the high court refused to stay the release of the movie and said the trailer does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole.
