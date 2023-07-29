Supreme Court to hear PIL on lynching, violence against Muslims

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 28

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider a women organisation’s plea seeking directions to states to take immediate measures in terms of its 2018 verdict to effectively deal with lynching and mob violence against Muslims, allegedly by cow vigilante groups.

Acting on a plea filed by the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), a Bench led by Justice BR Gavai issued notices to the Centre and DGPs of Maharashtra, Orissa, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

On behalf of NFIW — an organisation linked to the Communist Party of India — senior counsel Kapil Sibal submitted that the matter can’t be referred to high courts. “If that happens then I will have to go to various high courts. But what will the victims get? A compensation of Rs 2 lakh after 10 years. This is despite the 2018 verdict in Tehseen Poonawala’s case regarding mob violence. What remedy do I have, where will I go?” Sibal submitted.

Alleging “alarming” rise in cases of lynching and mob violence against Muslims despite clear guidelines and directions issued by the top court in 2018 with regard to cow vigilantes, NFIW has sought urgent intervention of the top court.

The PIL urged the top court to direct the Centre to provide a minimum uniform amount to victims of such violence in addition to the compensation determined by the respective states after considering factors, such bodily injury, loss of earning, etc.

