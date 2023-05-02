Supreme Court to hear plea against Anand Mohan’s release on May 8

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday agreed to hear on May 8 a petition challenging the premature release of former Bihar MP Anand Mohan, convicted of killing Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah at Muzaffarpur in 1994.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agreed to take up on next Monday the petition of slain IAS officer’s wife after her counsel mentioned it for urgent listing.

Krishnaiah’s wife Uma Krishnaiah has moved the Supreme Court challenging the premature release of the gangster-politician from prison after Bihar’s prison rules were amended to make it possible. A convict in the G Krishnaiah murder case, Mohan walked free from the Saharsa jail in Bihar on April 27, triggering a political slugfest.