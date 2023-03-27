Supreme Court to hear pleas against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case today

ANI

New Delhi, March 27

The Supreme Court will hear a batch of pleas on Monday challenging the release of 11 convicts in the 2002 Godhra riots case concerning Bilkis Bano and her family.

The Gujarat government had granted remission to 11 convicts on August 10 last year following which they walked free on August 15.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna will hear the case.

On March 22, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had said that he would constitute a bench to hear the pleas after advocate Shobha Gupta, appearing for Bano, mentioned the plea for an early listing of the case.

