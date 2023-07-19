Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea

New Delhi: The SC will hear on July 21 an appeal of Congress’ Rahul Gandhi in defamation case. TNS
Sensex tops 67,000
Mumbai: Sensex hit 67,000 points in intra-day trade before closing at all-time high of 66,795 points. PTI
BJP’s Kirit Somaiya under fire over video
Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has come under fire from the Opposition over a purported video that showed him in a compromising position, even as Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday promised a detailed investigation into the matter. PTI
26/11-like attack call to Mumbai police
Mumbai: The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with a call received last week warning of a 26/11-like terror attack if Pakistani woman Seema Haider did not return to her country. The police subsequently initiated a probe into the threat call, he said. PTI
TN minister made assets abroad: ED
New Delhi: Alleging that DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy issued “illegal” red sand mining licences to his MP son, relatives and ‘benami’ land holders, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said in the process, he generated “hawala” funds to purchase companies abroad. TNS
Social media post sparks clash; 10 held
Patan: Ten persons have been arrested so far after a communal clash erupted over a social media post, leaving eight persons injured in Gujarat's Patan. The police have not disclosed the content of the post that triggered the clash at Balisana town on the night of July 16. PTI
