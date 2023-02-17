Supreme Court to hear Swamy's petition on Ram Setu

New Delhi, February 16
The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday agreed to list for hearing a PIL filed by BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy’s petition seeking to declare the Ram Setu a national heritage monument after Constitution Bench matters got over.
Swamy told a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that so far, no decision had been taken on the issue and requested it to list his PIL for hearing.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to address global business summit today
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...
Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match
Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...
Batter Cheteshwar Pujara felicitated on playing 100 Test match
Sunil Gavaskar honours him on the occasion as all team mates...
Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?
Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube