Supreme Court to hear Swamy's petition on Ram Setu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday agreed to list for hearing a PIL filed by BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy’s petition seeking to declare the Ram Setu a national heritage monument after Constitution Bench matters got over.

Swamy told a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that so far, no decision had been taken on the issue and requested it to list his PIL for hearing.