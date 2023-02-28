Supreme Court to list plea on enforcing Anand Marriage Act, 1909

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 27

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for hearing a PIL seeking directions to states and UTs to frame rules for the registration of Sikh marriages under the Anand Marriage Act, 1909.

Rules not framed Act allows Sikh couples option to register marriages under it

State governments were supposed to frame rules, but it was not done

“Yes, we will list it,” said a three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud after the petitioner’s counsel mentioned it with a request to list it for hearing. “This Act is concerning a century-old law,” the petitioner’s counsel told the Bench, alluding to the Anand Marriage Act, 1909. The top court had in November last year issued notice to the Centre, states and UTs on a petition filed by advocate Amanjot Singh Chadha. The 1909 Act was enacted to give legal sanction to Anand Karaj – the marriage ceremony of Sikhs — and to remove any doubts regarding its validity.

The Act was amended in 2012 to allow Sikh couples an option to register their marriages under it. As per the amendment, state governments were supposed to frame rules to facilitate the registration of Sikh marriages, contended the petitioner. He alleged the states were violating the fundamental rights of citizens by failing to frame and notify the rules mandated under the Act.

