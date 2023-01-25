Supreme Court to release more than 1,000 judgments in different languages on Republic Day

New Delhi, January 25
The Supreme Court will release more than 1,000 judgments in different languages on Republic Day on Thursday.
A total of 1,091 judgments would be released in vernacular languages, CJI DY Chandrachud announced on Wednesday.
Translation of judgments from English into various Indian languages is happening at a faster pace now, he said.
Judgments are being translated into Oriya, Assamese, Khasi, Garo, Punjabi, Nepali and Bengali.
