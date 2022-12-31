Supreme Court to states: Set up special units in police stations to facilitate motor accident claims

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 30

Expressing concern over inordinate delays in disposal of motor accident claim cases, the Supreme Court has issued guidelines for registration of First Accident Report immediately after a motor vehicle accident to ensure that the claim process is initiated at the earliest.

The Chief Secretary/DGP in every state/UT shall develop a specialised unit in every police station or at the town level and post trained police personnel. — Bench

A Bench of Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice JK Maheshwari directed the police in all states/UTs to set up a specialised unit and post trained officers at every police station within three months. “We direct that the Chief Secretary/DGP in every state/UT shall develop a specialised unit in every police station or at the town level and post trained police personnel to ensure the compliance of the provisions of the MV Amendment Act and Rules within a period of three months from the date of this order,” the Bench said.

“For the effective implementation of the MV Amendment Act and Rules framed thereunder, the specified trained police personnel are required to be deputed to deal with the motor accident claim cases”, it said. “On receiving the intimation regarding road accidents by a motor vehicle at a public place, the SHO concerned should take steps as per Section 159 of the MV Amendment Act. After registering the FIR, the Investigating Officer, as per Motor Vehicles Amendment Rules, 2022, should submit the First Accident Report within 48 hours to the Claims Tribunal. The Interim Accident Report and Detailed Accident Report also should be filed before the Claims Tribunal within the prescribed time limit,” it said.

“The registering officer should verify the registration of the vehicle, driving licence, fitness of the vehicle, permit and other ancillary issues and submit the report in coordination with the police officer before the Claims Tribunal.

“The Investigating Officer shall inform the victim(s)/legal representative(s), driver(s), owner(s), insurance companies and other stakeholders concerning the action and should take steps to produce the witnesses before the Tribunal,” it said. The top court directed the General Insurance Council and all insurance companies to issue appropriate directions to follow the mandate of Section 149 of the MV Amendment Act and the amended Rules.