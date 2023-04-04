 Supreme Court to take up 14 political parties’ PIL against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals on Wednesday : The Tribune India

Supreme Court to take up 14 political parties’ PIL against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals on Wednesday

Petition comes at time when several leaders of political parties are facing CBI and ED probes in corruption and money laundering cases

Supreme Court to take up 14 political parties’ PIL against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals on Wednesday

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday take up a petition filed by 14 political parties, including Congress, AAP, Rashtriya Janata Dal, DMK TMC and Bharat Rashtra Samiti alleging misuse of central probe agencies against political rivals.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud had on March 24 agreed to take it up on April 5 after senior advocate AM Singhvi mentioned for urgent listing and hearing the PIL that sought pre-arrest and post-arrest guidelines.

The petitioners—Congress, DMK, RJD, BRS, Trinamool Congress, AAP, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), JMM, JD(U), CPI(M), CPI, Samajwadi Party, and JK National Conference – claimed that together they represented 45.19 per cent of the votes cast in the last State/UT Assembly Elections, and 42.5 per cent of the votes cast in the 2019 General Elections, and were in power in 11 states/UTs.

Alleging that 95 per cent of the cases were against opposition leaders, Singhvi had said asking for guidelines with regard to arrest, remand and bail to be followed by the prosecuting agencies and courts. He, however, had clarified that “We’re not trying to affect the existing investigations.”

The petition comes at a time when several leaders of the political parties—which have moved the top court—are facing CBI and Enforcement Directorate probes in corruption and money laundering cases.

The petitioners alleged that many opposition leaders had been arbitrarily arrested by the central probe agencies.

They alleged misuse of central investigating agencies such as Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation in arresting opposition political leaders and other citizens exercising their fundamental right to dissent and disagree with the present Union Government.

Investigating agencies such as CBI and ED were being increasingly deployed in a “selective and targeted” manner to completely crush political dissent and upend the fundamental premises of a representative democracy, they alleged.

The petitioners pointed out that ‘action rate’ on raids i.e. complaints filed pursuant to raids has reduced from 93 per cent in 2005-2014 to 29 per cent in 2014-2022 and only 23 convictions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) have taken place till now, even as the number of cases registered by the ED under the PMLA have risen exponentially from 209 in 2013-14 to 981 in 2020-21, and 1,180 in 2021-22.

Between 2004-14, of the 72 political leaders investigated by the CBI, 43 (under 60 per cent) were from the Opposition of the time. Now, this same figure has risen to over 95 per cent. The same pattern is reflected in ED’s investigations as well, with the proportion of Opposition leaders from the total number of politicians investigated rising from 54 per cent (before 2014) to 95 per cent (after 2014).

For arrest and remand, the Petitioners seek that the triple test (whether a person is a flight risk, or whether there is a reasonable apprehension of the tampering of evidence or of the influencing/intimidation of witnesses) be used by police officers/ED officials and courts alike for arrest of persons in any cognizable offences except those involving serious bodily violence.

If these conditions were not satisfied, alternatives such as interrogation at fixed hours or at most house arrest be used to meet the demands of investigation, they submitted.

The principle of ‘bail as rule, jail as exception’ should be followed by all courts, especially in cases where non-violent offences are alleged, and that bail be denied only where the aforementioned triple-test is met.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Congress #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

3
Punjab

Defying Centre and Supreme Court ruling, Punjab continues with officiating DGP

4
Diaspora

Indian student alleges his ‘Hindu identity’ targeted at London School of Economics

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's aide Harjit Singh not in illegal confinement, state tells HC

6
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

7
Punjab

SC reverses Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict reducing sentence; says HC showed undue sympathy

8
Nation

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer arrested in Mexico

9
Science Technology

Here is why Tim Cook does not want people to use iPhones too much

10
Nation

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

Don't Miss

View All
Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India
Science Technology

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals
Science Technology

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals

Top News

Sikkim: Six tourists killed, several others feared trapped in avalanche in Nathula area

Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area

Search for missing halted due to fresh snow; second avalanch...

Former US President Donald Trump in police custody ahead of his arraignment at Manhattan court

Former US President Donald Trump in police custody ahead of his arraignment at Manhattan court

Trump is expected to be fingerprinted and processed; his mug...

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

‘It is altogether fitting and proper to celebrate the day of...

India rejects attempts by China to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh

India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality

In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal’s aides

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal Singh's aides

BRTS - hit or flop? Infra of project still incomplete

Days after G20 Summit in Amritsar, Tricolour lights go out

BSF foils intrusion attempt in Ramdass area

After government assurance, Batala farmers end protest

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Chandigarh: Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Nine Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.64 crore in US auction

Gang of two-wheeler thieves busted, 4 held

Body found in Sector 50 flat

Country's 1st IAF Heritage Centre set for inauguration in Chandigarh

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

President bats for imparting education in Indian languages

Give daily reports on water availability to CM, DJB told

Wet morning in Delhi

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Despair sets in, farmers stare at losses, mounting debt

UP man jumps before train near Dakoha, dies

Farmers threaten to oppose AAP govt in Jalandhar bypoll

2 POs arrested

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

Gang of robbers busted; 3 held

VB nabs 2 cops for taking bribe

CP’s 5-month tenure sees record recoveries, arrests

3 held for theft; scooter, cash seized

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

Seeking salaries, faculty members boycott classes

Govt hikes Punjabi University's monthly grant to Rs 30 crore

Winners of RGNUL national meet felicitated