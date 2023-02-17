Supreme Court to take up PILs on Hindenburg today

New Delhi, February 16

A day prior to the apex court hearing petitions seeking a probe into allegations made by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group, a fresh petition was filed in the Supreme Court today.

Mukesh Kumar, who claimed to be a social worker, demanded a probe by multiple central agencies under the supervision of a panel or a former top court judge.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday agreed to take up Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jaya Thakur’s petition on Friday, seeking the prosecution of Adani Group of companies under various laws. A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud had earlier posted two PILs filed by advocates ML Sharma and Vishal Tiwari for hearing on February 17.

The Centre had on Monday accepted the top court’s proposal to set up an expert committee to suggest measures to strengthen regulatory mechanisms for the stock market in the wake of the Adani Group share crash following the Hindenburg report even as it said that SEBI and other agencies were well-equipped to handle it.

Thakur has requested the top court to order a probe by the authorities concerned against the Adani Group and his associates under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge. In the alternative, she wanted the court to direct the agencies to probe the role of the SBI for investing in Adani shares at “inflated” prices. The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies. — TNS

Probe against Adani given burial: Cong

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday alleged an investigation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence against the Adani Group was given a burial after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.