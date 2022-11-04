Supreme Court to take up stubble-burning issue on November 10

New Delhi, November 4
The stubble-burning issue reached the Supreme Court on Friday as a lawyer mentioned it for urgent hearing in view of worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
A Bench led by CJI UU Lalit agreed to list on November 10 the petition seeking urgent steps in view of worsening AQI in Delhi-NCR.
“AQI level has risen due to stubble-burning. 500 AQI has never been in Delhi. We can’t walk freely in this. Stubble-burning has increased in Punjab. Secy must be called,” the advocate submitted.
Noida has already closed schools, he told the Bench.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As pollution rises, 50% Delhi govt staff to work from home, private offices asked to follow suit
Primary schools to be closed from Saturday
National Human Rights Commission summons chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi over air pollution
Says it is ‘not satisfied’ with the actions taken so far to ...
There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann
Primary schools in Delhi to be closed from Saturday
Morbi municipality's chief officer suspended days after bridge collapsed
The British-era suspension bridge, built on the Machchhu in ...
AAP to announce CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today
The candidate will be named on the basis of opinion submitte...