Supreme Court to take up stubble-burning issue on November 10

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

The stubble-burning issue reached the Supreme Court on Friday as a lawyer mentioned it for urgent hearing in view of worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

A Bench led by CJI UU Lalit agreed to list on November 10 the petition seeking urgent steps in view of worsening AQI in Delhi-NCR.

“AQI level has risen due to stubble-burning. 500 AQI has never been in Delhi. We can’t walk freely in this. Stubble-burning has increased in Punjab. Secy must be called,” the advocate submitted.

Noida has already closed schools, he told the Bench.

