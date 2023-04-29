Supreme Court transfers TMC leader’s case over Calcutta High Court judge’s interview row

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 28

The Supreme Court on Friday transferred TMC MP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s case from the court of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay — who had given a TV interview — and asked the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice to assign it to some other judge.

Controversy drags Hours after SC order, defiant Justice Gangopadhyay directs SC Secretary General to place before him official translated copy of his interview; top court stays his order.

“The judge to whom the proceedings are reassigned will be at liberty to take up all applications moved in that regard,” a Bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said.

The Bench issued the direction after perusing a report submitted by the Calcutta HC Registrar General along with a note prepared by Justice Gangopadhyay and the translation of the transcript of his TV interview.

However, hours after the top court’s order, a defiant Justice Gangopadhyay passed an unusual order to the top court’s Secretary General to place before him the official translated copy of his interview by Friday midnight.

A Bench of Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Hima Kohli hurriedly assembled after the normal court hours and stayed Justice Gangopadhyay’s controversial order, terming it improper. It directed the SC Secretary General to immediately convey the order to the High Court Registrar General.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said keeping in view judicial discipline an order of the present nature ought not to have been passed in judicial proceedings.

Justice Gangopadhyay, who was hearing petitions on teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal, had given an interview to ABP Ananda in which he had allegedly spoken against Banerjee. Earlier, during the first round of hearing before the CJI-led Bench, Mehta said there was a pattern to judges being targeted in the Calcutta High Court.