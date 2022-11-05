Supreme Court upholds amendments to employees’ pension scheme

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

The Supreme Court today upheld the validity of the 2014 Employees’ Pension (Amendment) Scheme even as it read down some of its provisions to make it beneficial to current employees.

Declaring the provisions of the notification dated August 22, 2014, as valid, a three-judge Bench of CJI UU Lalit, Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia ruled that exempted and un-exempted establishments had to be treated equally for the purposes of EPS. “What we have directed for exempted will be applicable to regular as well,” Justice Bose said, pronouncing the verdict.

The verdict came on appeals filed by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation against decisions of the Kerala, Rajasthan and Delhi high courts, setting aside amendments on “determination of pensionable salary” under the Employees Pension Scheme (EPS) of 1995. The EPFO had contended that the EPS would face a “complete collapse” if the Kerala High Court verdict was allowed to operate.

It extended the deadline for joining the EPS by four months for employees who didn’t exercise option, but were entitled to do so. “We are of the view that the time limit for coverage beyond the ceiling amount should be extended by a further period of four months from today to enable all the members of the pension fund drawing more than Rs 6,500 per month to exercise the joint option as contemplated in paragraph 11(4) of the pension scheme (post-2014 amendment),” it said.

The employees who retired before September 1, 2014, without exercising the option under the old scheme can’t avail the benefit of the verdict, the Bench said. Those who retired before September 1, 2014, after exercising the option shall be covered by 11(3) of the 1995 employees’ pension scheme under which the maximum pensionable salary was limited to Rs 5,000, enhanced to Rs 6,500 a month in 2001. The 2014 amendment raised the cap from Rs 6,500 to Rs 15,000.

It said the requirement of members to contribute at 1.16 per cent if the salary exceeded Rs 15,000 as an additional contribution under the amended scheme was invalid. However, the top court said, “We have suspended a part of our order for six months so that authorities can generate the funds.”

The calculation of average pensionable salary was extended from 12 months to 60 months by the amendment, which the court upheld. “We do not find any fault in changing the basis for finding the computable salary for such purposes,” it said.

2014 rider for availing benefit

Employees who retired before Sept 1, 2014, without exercising the option under old scheme can't avail the benefit of SC verdict

Those who retired before Sept 1, 2014, after exercising the option shall be covered under EPS

Under EPS, maximum pensionable salary was limited to Rs 5,000, enhanced to Rs 6,500 a month in 2001

Requirement for members to contribute 1.16% if salary exceeds Rs 15,000 as additional contribution held invalid

