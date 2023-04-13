Supreme Court upholds quashing of land acquisition for Vedanta University

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 12

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Orissa High Court’s verdict quashing the proceedings initiated by the state government to acquire 6,000 acres for the proposed Vedanta University to be set up by mining baron and Vedanta Resource Ltd chairman Anil Agarwal.

A Bench led by Justice MR Shah noted that acquisition of about 6,000 acres of land belonging to 6,000 families would affect approximately 30,000 people in the state.

“…the lands to be acquired are agricultural lands belonging to 6,000 families and their only source of livelihood is on the agricultural lands, which cannot be compensated in terms of money. Therefore, the proposal made now has to be rejected outright,” the Bench said upholding the 2010 Orissa HC verdict.

The Bench took note of the fact that initially 15,000 acres were proposed to be acquired, which had been now reduced to 3,837 acres which meant the proposal was for exaggerated demand. “This was mala fide intention on the part of the appellant company/foundation,” the Bench said, recording the petitioners’ allegation “that if such a huge land would have been acquired and/or even the lands, which are already acquired, would be misused and/or put to use for some other purpose like mining activities etc.”

“The most important aspect, which is required to be considered is the non-application of mind by the state government on environmental aspects and passing of two rivers from the acquired land in question”, the court observed. Dismissing the appeal of Anil Agarwal Foundation, the top court wondered as to how the maintenance of rivers could be handed over to the beneficiary company.

“If the lands in question are continued to be acquired by the beneficiary company, the control of the rivers would be with the said private company, which would violate the Doctrine of Public Trust,” it added.