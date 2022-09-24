Supreme Court’s no to petition seeking warning on liquor bottles

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 23

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay’s PIL seeking warning labels on liquor bottles, saying it was a policy matter to be dealt with by the government.

As Upadhyay insisted that the top court must intervene as it did in case of cigarettes, a Bench led by CJI UU Lalit commented that some people say “liquor in small quality is good for health.”

“There are thoughts and counter-thoughts, and some people say liquor taken in small quantities is good for health and nowhere similar things are said about cigarettes. Either you withdraw this or we will dismiss it. This is a policy matter,” the Bench told Upadhyay.

The Bench refused to grant him liberty to move the Law Commission in the matter, forcing him to withdraw his petition.

The petitioner wanted the top court to issue directions for regulation of the production, distribution and consumption of intoxicating drinks and drugs in the national capital and for issuance of health warning stickers on liquor bottles similar to the one on cigarette packets.

Upadhyay sought a direction to the government to publish health warnings on liquor bottles — similar to the criteria adopted for warning signs on cigarette packets — and the same should be advertised through electronic, print and social media.

Upadhyay contended that he would only press for limited prayer to have warning labels on alcohol bottles as it is harmful. He further argued that a little indulgence in this matter would benefit the youth and pressed for warning labels on the bottles.

He had sought a direction to the Delhi Government to carry out a ‘health impact assessment’ and ‘environment impact assessment’ of production, distribution and consumption of intoxicating drinks and drugs in the spirit of Articles 21 (right to life) and 47 (state’s obligation to bring about prohibition) of the Constitution.