Survey ship 'Ikshak' launched at sea

- 110 metres long
- 3,400 tonne displacement
- DMR 249-A steel used in making
- ‘Ikshak’, a survey ship being built for the Navy by L&T Shipyard, was launched at Kattupalli, Chennai, on Saturday
- In all, four such ships are to be made. The ‘Ikshak’ ship is the third vessel of the ‘Sandhayak’ Class
- The company aims to deliver the survey ship to the Navy by 2023-end.
