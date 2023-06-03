Survivor nun's fight for justice to continue: Priest

PTI

Kochi, June 2

A day after the resignation of Franco Mulakkal as the Jalandhar bishop, “Save Our Sisters” campaigners on Friday said the survivor nun, who had levelled rape charges against him, would continue her fight for justice through the legal system.

Save Our Sisters is a forum comprising nuns, priests and prominent members of civil society launched in Kerala to support the nun when she came out in public with rape charges against the influential bishop a few years ago. Fr Augustine Vattoly, a senior Catholic priest who is the convener of the forum, said Mulakkal’s resignation was a small relief to the survivor nun and a group of her fellow nuns, who had faced intense social media attacks for raising charges against the former bishop. The priest said he spoke to the survivor after the Vatican’s announcement regarding the bishop’s resignation. “She does not have any blind happiness. But, of course, she has hope. That’s why she is still ready to continue her fight for justice,” the priest said.