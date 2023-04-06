Suspect in Kerala train fire case held

PTI

Mumbai, April 5

The man suspected of starting a fire onboard a train in Kerala which led to the death of three, including a toddler, was apprehended on Wednesday from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The suspect, Shahrukh Saifi, will be brought to Kerala as soon as possible and the process for securing a transit remand has already been initiated, Kerala Police Chief Anil Kant said.

On the night of April 2, an unidentified man had set fire to passengers after pouring petrol on them when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur. A woman, an infant and a man were killed.