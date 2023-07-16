 Suspected ISI agent arrested in UP for supplying vital info about defence establishments : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Suspected ISI agent arrested in UP for supplying vital info about defence establishments

Suspected ISI agent arrested in UP for supplying vital info about defence establishments

A police official said Raees got Rs 15,000 and he was in touch with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) via a Bangladesh-registered mobile number

Suspected ISI agent arrested in UP for supplying vital info about defence establishments

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Lucknow, July 16

A suspected ISI agent was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly supplying vital information about Indian military establishments to his handlers in Pakistan, an official statement said.

“Raees, a resident of Gonda, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). He was summoned to the ATS headquarters here and during interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in spying,” Prashant Kumar, Special DG (Law and Order), said in a statement. According to police, Raees came in contact with one Armaan in Mumbai who persuaded him to spy against India. He was also promised money and a job in Dubai by a Pakistani citizen.

In 2022, Raees received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number and was asked to contact Hussain. He was then asked to send pictures of key military set-ups of India, police said, adding that one Salman and another unidentified man were also involved in the crime.

A police official said Raees got Rs 15,000 and he was in touch with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) via a Bangladesh-registered mobile number.

An FIR has been registered against Raees at the Lucknow ATS police station under IPC sections 121 A (waging or attempting to wage war) and 123 (concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war), and under the Officials Secrets Act, 1923, he said.

Police added that efforts are on to arrest Armaan and Salman.

#Bangladesh #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab punjab floods

Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking 'bundh'

2
Features

Kullu ravaged

3
Himachal

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

4
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

5
Features

Himalayas under threat

6
Nation

35 years after release, Army officer gets disability pension; AFT says ailment incurred in peace areas also attributable to military service

7
Trending

Watch: Chandrayaan-3 lift-off caught from a plane window is simply spectacular

8
Punjab

Rain fury: At least 55 people killed in Punjab, Haryana; relief work underway

9
Punjab

Punjab govt cancels regularisation of 138 contractual employees

10
Punjab

Governor delaying assent to gurdwaras Bill, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

Punjab, Haryana work to restore water, electricity supply as floodwater recedes

Punjab, Haryana work to restore water, electricity supply as floodwater recedes

Authorities still engaged in relief work and plugging breach...

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Crops on hundreds of acres at Chandpura and Sidhani villages...

26 Opposition parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to take on BJP

26 Opposition parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to take on BJP

Congress clarified that it will oppose the ordinance on Delh...

1,390 villages in14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods

1,390 villages in 14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods

25,160 people have been evacuated to safer places

AAP will participate in opposition parties’ meeting in Bengaluru: Raghav Chadha

AAP will participate in opposition parties’ meeting in Bengaluru: Raghav Chadha

The party had earlier said it would join the meeting in Beng...


Cities

View All

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Patwari held for taking Rs 4K bribe

Water below danger mark in Ravi, Beas

Farmers yet to drain floodwater from fields

State of amenities: Sans gardener, sanitation goes for toss at second park in Bhalla Colony

Bomb shell found in Chandigarh's Sector 26

Bomb shell found in Chandigarh's Sector 26

Chandigarh to have SCADA centre next month

Three Sukhna Choe bridges still closed

70K candidates to take test for 177 posts of conductor, driver

36 down with diarrhoea in Mohali district

Delhi government to give financial aid of Rs 10,000 to flood-hit families

Delhi government to give financial aid of Rs 10,000 to flood-hit families

Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres

CM Kejriwal-led flood control committee failed to meet in last 2 years: Sources

Sleeping under tarpaulin, uncertainty over food and defecating in open—how flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

Govt reduces subsidised rate of tomato to Rs 80/kg with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, other locations

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Govt prepared to prevent spread of waterborne diseases: Health Minister

Union Minister visits flood-affected areas

Railways resumes train services from Jalandhar

Special Secretary reviews health facilities at rehab centre, Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Water level recedes in most flood-hit areas in Ludhiana

Body of Navy engineer swept away in Manali floods found

Ludhiana NGOs raise Rs 17.5 crore to give new lease of life to toddler

Ludhiana businessman duped of Rs 32 lakh

9-year-old gets diarrhoea after drinking water from govt tanker, dies

Patiala boy dies after reporting diarrhoea, family complains he drank water provided by MC

Boy washed away

Lok Adalat : 111 cases setlled

Cops crack murder case, arrest five

Thefts rise in flood-hit Gopal Colony