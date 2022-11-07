Suspected member of terror outfit arrested in West Bengal

Kolkata, November 7
A suspected member of the terror outfit, Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS), was arrested in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a senior officer said.
The 20-year-old youth allegedly provided logistical support to the organisation by helping in recruitment as well as preparing false Indian ID cards, the officer said on Sunday.
He was arrested from his hideout in Mathurapur by the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police.
“We came to know of his hideout after questioning those arrested earlier. We laid a trap and arrested him from Mathurapur on Saturday night,” the senior officer said.
The suspected AQIS member was remanded to police custody till November 14 by a court.
