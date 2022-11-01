Suspension of Black Sea Grain initiative expected to further exacerbate food security, fuel, fertiliser supply challenges: India

PTI

United Nations, November 1

India has said the suspension of the Black Sea Grain initiative, a UN-brokered deal that allowed food exports from Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, is expected to further exacerbate food security, fuel and fertiliser supply challenges faced by the world, particularly the global South.

R Madhu Sudan, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, said the grain initiative, a result of the UN Secretary-General's efforts, had aimed to avert a global food crisis and ensure food security.

The initiative resulted in the export of more than nine million tonnes of grains and other food products out of Ukraine.

“The Black Sea Grain initiative and cooperation by the parties so far had provided a glimmer of hope for peace in Ukraine...The suspension of the Black Sea Grain initiative, we believe, is expected to further exacerbate the food security, fuel and fertiliser supply challenges faced by the world, particularly the global South,” Madhu Sudan said on Monday at the Security Council briefing on the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

He said India supports the engagement of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with the parties on “renewal and full implementation of the initiative, including facilitation of exports of food and fertiliser from Ukraine and Russia.”

Russia on Saturday announced it was suspending its involvement in the deal, citing an attack on ships in the Ukrainian port of Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsula.

Guterres had said he is deeply concerned about the ongoing situation regarding the Black Sea Grain initiative.

A statement issued by his spokesperson had said the UN chief continues to engage in “intense contacts” aiming at the end of the Russian suspension of its participation in the Black Sea Grain initiative.